Anti-Tobacco Forum seeks tobacco control strategies in manifestoes of political parties

March 20, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Anti-Tobacco Fourm (ATF), Mysuru, has urged political parties to come out with tobacco control strategies in their respective manifestoes to be released ahead of the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

ATF Convenor Vasanthkumar Mysoremath regretted the absence of serious tobacco control efforts in the country though the commodity is known to cause death and disease among its consumers.

Despite the health hazards arising from consumption of tobacco, the government is renewing licenses for its cultivation, subsiding inputs for its farming and extending easy loans for the same, besides procuring illegally grown tobacco from licensed/unlicensed farmers for auction on government platforms, he lamented.

The Anti-Tobacco Forum has appealed to all political parties to make their stand clear on tobacco control strategies since consumption of smoke and non-smoke tobacco products has reached an epidemic proportion in India. Even though rules and regulations exist under Control of Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 for creating awareness about ill effects of consumption of tobacco products, ban on smoking in public places, ban on sale to children, profit-making by tobacco industry continues unabated, the ATF said in the statement.

The ATF urged political parties to come together by cutting across party lines to initiate all possible stringent measures to gradually weed out tobacco crop by helping tobacco dependent farmers with equally remunerative alternate crops and rehabilitate the workers.

The ATF has also urged the political parties to gradually cancel annual fixed percentage of tobacco-growing licenses/stop renewals and abolish trading.

The ATF has also emphasised the need for implementation of stringent measures on control over production, marketing and sale of smoke and non-smoke tobacco products in public places in India that is adversely affecting the health of non-smokers and polluting the atmosphere.

Apart from the adverse health impact of consumption of tobacco products, the ATF said the “discarded non-biodegradable cellulose acetate filter butts of cigarettes and bidi butts were leaching and polluting oceans and other water bodies all over the world.”