Anti-Tobacco Forum pitches for levies on tobacco products

July 03, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Anti-Tobacco Forum has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to impose additional levies on tobacco products.

In an appeal to Mr. Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, Anti-Tobacco Forum convenor Vasanthkumar Mysoremath said the State government should consider imposing an additional tax of ₹1 on every cigarette and ₹2 on every bundle of bidis as disposal levy.

The forum’s appeal for imposition of additional levies on tobacco products comes ahead of the State Budget scheduled to be presented by Mr. Siddaramaiah on July 7.

Tobacco products including smoking and non-smoking tobacco are not only harmful to human health, but were also drivers of environmental degradation, he argued.

Cigarette filters made of cellulose acetate and unburnt portions of bidis are discarded by smokers “anywhere and everywhere”. “Trillions of these filters/butts ultimately reach the oceans and are causing damage to aqua culture and also flora and fauna,” he said.

Similiarly, he said chewing tobacco products were sold by manufacturers in non-biodegradable packaging, posing a serious challenge for safe disposal.

Contending that there were no known scientific methodologies for collection, segregation and safe disposal of these health hazards in India, Mr. Mysoremath said that the levy can be made use of by the State government to come up with solutions to curb the menace.

The additional levies on tobacco products can also be used to raise funds for implementation of the “guarantee programmes” of the State government, he said, while claiming that the tobacco industry was reaping profits continuously even during COVID-19 ignoring the threats to the world from their products.

He urged the State government to consider its suggestions to ensure that that habit of smoking is made uneconomical for the gullible smokers, who crave for nicotine. Also, to protect our air, soil and water bodies from the billions of filters and butts that are toxic contaminants, he said.