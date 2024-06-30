ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-tobacco cyclothon held in Mysuru

Published - June 30, 2024 08:07 am IST - MYSURU

It was organised by Bharat Hospital and Institute of Oncology in which students, doctors, para-medical staff, and the general public took part

The Hindu Bureau

An anti-tobacco cyclothon was held in Mysuru to spread awareness on its negative effect on health, on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

In a bid to create greater public awareness of the scourge of cancer and the risk factors associated with it, an anti-tobacco cyclothon was conducted in the city on June 29.

It was organised by Bharat Hospital and Institute of Oncology in which students, doctors, para-medical staff, and the general public took part. The cyclothon commenced from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple and passed through the heart of Mysuru surrounding the palace and terminated at the starting point.

The organisers said that tobacco consumption was one of the major risk factor for cancer and it should be eschewed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US