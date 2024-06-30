Anti-tobacco cyclothon held in Mysuru

In a bid to create greater public awareness of the scourge of cancer and the risk factors associated with it, an anti-tobacco cyclothon was conducted in the city on June 29.

It was organised by Bharat Hospital and Institute of Oncology in which students, doctors, para-medical staff, and the general public took part. The cyclothon commenced from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple and passed through the heart of Mysuru surrounding the palace and terminated at the starting point.

The organisers said that tobacco consumption was one of the major risk factor for cancer and it should be eschewed.

