Anti-superstition Bill will be tabled in winter session: Thimmappa

A watered-down and much-delayed anti-superstition Bill is likely to be introduced during the winter session of the State legislature in November-December in Belagavi.

Following protests from within the government and outside, the authorities have amended the intended Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifices and other Inhuman Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Bill, which originally had provisions for banning superstitious practices including ‘made snana’, astrology and animal sacrifice. According to Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, many of these will be dropped in the Bill to be tabled soon.

A Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Mr. Thimmappa, drafted the Bill, to be vetted by the Law Department before introduction in the legislature. Mr. Thimmappa told reporters on Friday that superstitions cannot be eliminated by delivering speeches. “The practise of superstitions can be stopped only through awareness and education,” he said.

Following strong opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party and some seers, who described the proposed Bill as “anti-Hindu”, the government had to defer the Bill many times. The Bill is seen as a commitment made by the Chief Minister to rationalists, writers and activists fighting for a ban on superstitious practices.