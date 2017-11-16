Anti-superstition Bill passed, with minor changes

The State Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2017, popularly known as the ‘anti-superstition’ Bill, with minor changes.

While stamping of mudra on the body, a practice in the upper caste community (Madhwa Brahmins), has been exempted from the ban, advertisements that offer miracle cures for diseases have been banned.

In his reply, Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya said all suggestions given by members would be considered while formulating rules to the Act.

The entire Opposition welcomed the Bill and suggested that more attention should be given to creating awareness about prevailing superstitions in various lower caste communities.

Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar, C.T. Ravi, S. Suresh Kumar, Govind Karjol (all BJP); Y.S.V. Datta, H.D. Kumaraswamy, H.D. Revanna (all JD-S) spoke on the Bill and offered suggestions.

While B.R. Patil demanded a ban on astrology and vaastu, Mr. Kumaraswamy sought a ban on conducting poojas in government offices. Mr. Shettar said the law should not be allowed to be misused by corrupt officials and awareness needs to be created among the public about the ill-effects of superstitions.

Mr. Revanna suggested it was better the government postpone the Bill till after 2018 polls since passing of the Bill would bring more harm than good to the Congress in the coming elections. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “The Bill will bring success to the party.” Calling himself a rationalist, he stressed that changing his car was in no way linked to a crow perching on it. Sometime ago, there was a debate on social media that he had changed his car after a crow sat on it, since according to a myth, it would bring “bad luck”.