Anti-social elements have lost fear of govt in Karnataka: HDK

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that anti-social elements have lost fear of the government ever since BJP assumed power in Karnataka.

He was interacting with media persons after calling on Congress MLA Tanveer Sait who is being treated at a private hospital for injuries inflicted by an assailant on Sunday.

Though Mr. Kumaraswamy did not describe the incident as reflective of the “collapse of law and order”, he said that there have been an increase in such incidents in Bengaluru city.

He appealed to the government to give a free hand to the police so they could discharge their duty effectively and bring the culprits to book.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the attack on Mr. Sait was being investigated by the police and it would be prudent for political parties to eschew making comments or issuing statements holding any individual or groups responsible for it.

“Let the police and the investigating team complete their task and go to the roots behind this conspiracy. Until then elected representatives should desist from issuing statements,” he added.

“God is great, he has given Tanveer a new lease of life,” he said.

He refused to describe the attack as a fallout of intelligence failure and said despite security measures, politicians tend to reach out to the public but after the attack on Mr. Sait it would be prudent on politicians to to be cautious.

‘Reject defectors’

On the by-elections in the State, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the tempo is yet to pick up and the ball was in the court of the voters to ensure that the defectors are rejected and defeated.

He said defecting from one party to another to bring down an elected government was a threat to democratic systems and institutions. “The defectors have no fear of the anti-defection law and hence the onus was on the voters to reject them en masse,” he said.

“Defeating all the 15 disqualified MLAs seeking a re-election is our aim,” he added

When questioned on the statements of the senior leaders of the party that JD(S) was not averse to supporting the BJP in case it fell short of a majority, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would not discuss future possibilities at this juncture. “I don’t know what will happen in the future. Let us wait for the results,” he said.