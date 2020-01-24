‘Anti-social activities up because of previous governments in Karnataka’

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has blamed the previous governments in the State for the increase in “anti-social activities” and attributed it to the withdrawal of cases against various outfits.

He was speaking to presspersons during his tour of Mysuru district on Thursday.

In his reply to a question on the spurt in violence in the State, as evident from the attack on MLA Tanveer Sait and other incidents, Mr. Ashwath Narayan said the previous government had withdrawn the cases filed against elements responsible for violent incidents. “Such forces have gained in strength and influence now. But the BJP government has initiated measures to curb their activities and has sent a proposal to the Centre to get them banned,” he said, without naming any outfits.

The Deputy CM also said the intelligence apparatus has been strengthened and pre-emptive action initiated to foil anti-social activities. The government will leave no stone unturned to uproot the forces fomenting violence and anti-social activities, he said.

When asked if explosive materials were freely available in Karnataka, as one was recently placed at Mangaluru airport and is suspected to have been used in an attack that injured Mr. Harris, Mr. Ashwath Narayan said some explosives are diverted in stealth from industries which have permission to use them. But the government will tighten the mechanism to prevent their misuse, he added.

He also reacted sharply to the statement of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on the Mangaluru airport case that the government may go slow on the investigation as it involved a non-Muslim. “As a former Chief Minister, he should speak with a sense of responsibility and not make loose comments which do not carry any weight. He also should not try to mislead the public.”

On the lack of a full-fledged Cabinet hampering administration and impacting the people of Karnataka, Mr. Ashwath Narayan said that the Yediyurappa Cabinet expansion would take place soon.