Anti-sleep alarm for drivers, edible spoon to avoid creating plastic waste, and more

January 07, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Hassan

Students from different schools in Hassan district exhibited innovative ideas and models in the inter-school science fest - Avishkar - organied by The Hindu in School in Hassan on Saturday. As many as 128 teams from 32 schools participated in the event held at St. Joseph’s High School.

The projects presented included an anti-sleep alarm designed for drivers, edible spoon that helps to avoid creating plastic waste, and a gun to scare away wild animals in plantations.

Hariram Shankar, Superintendent of Police of Hassan, who inaugurated the fest, appealed to the students to keep their curiosity to know new things and understand fresh concepts.

“We being officers, in our capacity, respond to routine problems faced by individuals. However, scientists have a bigger role to play. The innovations and discoveries can impact the whole humanity”, he said.

He told schoolchildren that if anyone of them could find medicine to cure cancer, it would benefit the entire humanity. Similarly, he said, the students should be prepared to take risks and handle failures. “I cleared UPSC in my fifth attempt. We learn lessons in our failures”, he said.

The officer opined that India had many talented minds, but its achievements in the fields of mathematics and science were not impressive. The young minds should work towards making India greater, he said.

Yuvaraj Jain, chairman of Excellent PU College in Moodbidri, said the objective of organising the science fest was to promote scientific temper among students. Participation in such events would improve students’ analytical skills. He told students not to be disappointed even if some of the participants missed the prizes.

Fr. Henry Saldanha, Headmaster of St. Joseph’s High School, suggested students develop the habit of questioning.

Prize winners

A panel of four experts inspected the projects presented and decided the winners. The panel included B.B. Neelakantappa, Associate Professor of Malnad College Engineering; H.S. Chandrashekhar, CEO of Clear In; K.V. Kavitha, General Secretary of Hassan district wing of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti; and K.S.Ravi Kumar, science activist and writer.

Thanush N. and Raghav B., students of Vijaya School in Hassan,won the first prize, which carried a cash prize of ₹5,000. They had designed a model to alert a driver whenever he felt sleepy while on his job. Sohan Raj and Prakyath P. Jain of Nethaji Public School in Hassan won the second prize that carried ₹3,000 in cash. They presented a model of a machine meant for removing municipal waste from waterbodies. Yuktha R.P. and Hithan N. of Harvard School of Excellence in Hassan won the third prize that carried ₹ 2,000 in cash. They presented a smart dust bin, which opens its lid automatically when waste material is brought close to it and sends alert to people concerned when it is full.

Consolation prize winners: Harshitha K.V. and Pruthvi D. of Mount Carmel CBSE School Belur, Dhanya M.R, Prajna G. Gowda of Royal Apollo International School, Hemanth T., Spoorthi of Government High School, Doddapura in Hassan taluk, Pruthvi P.M, Jeevan of Vidyasoudha Public School, Shrisha R .Kashyap, Mohammed Hussain Yasir of Vijaya School in Hassan, Aarush T.A., Dyamesh Gowda H.M. of JSS Public School at Bage in Sakleshpur taluk, Gnanavi Y.N. and Krupalini K.R. of St Philomena Girls School in Hassan.

Hassan Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantharaju distributed the prizes to the winners. In his address, the officer told the students that participation was more important than winning in the competition. He appealed to students to improve their analytical skills and update their knowledge about advances in the scientific field. B. Suresh, Assistant Superintendent of Prison in Hassan, C.K. Harish, Assistant Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports and others were present.

Excellent PU College in Moodbidri was the title sponsor of the programme.