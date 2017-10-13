‘Anti-party activity to be dealt with a firm hand’

With just a few months left for the Assembly elections in the State, the Congress high-command has directed the State leadership to take firm action against leaders who indulge in anti-party activities and sort out intra-party differences in the State unit and district units.

Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president G. Parameshwara, held an hour-long meeting with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in New Dellhi on Thursday, and discussed the party’s programmes in the next few months. Some of the district-level leaders have been opposing the appointment of new DCC presidents by the KPCC, which has been frowned upon by the high command. During talks, Mr. Gandhi told the State leaders to maintain unity and discipline in the partyon the eve of polls.

Even as he appreciated the government’s performance, he told the leaders to make efforts to reach out to the electorate though various methods of campaign. issues related to selection of candidate, manifesto preparation, poll strategy and campaign dates were also discussed, sources in the Congress told The Hindu. Mr. Gandhi has promised to tour the State in the last week of November.

Centenary in Chikkamagaluru

The Congress decided to hold the centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, in Chikkamagaluru on November 19.

In 1977, Indira Gandhi had contested the Lok Sabha elections and won from here, a win that gave her political rebirth.