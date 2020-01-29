Anti nationals should get bullets not biryani, says Karnataka Minister

Karnataka’s Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi on Wednesday said that “anti-nationals should get bullet and not biryani”, tweeting in support of Union Minister Anurag Thakur who has courted controversy by asking the crowds at a Delhi rally to raise “shoot the traitor” slogans against anti-CAA agitators.

Mr. Ravi tweeted, “Those attacking Union MoS @ianuragthakur for His statement against Traitors are the ones who- Opposed death to Terrorists Ajmal Kasab & Yakub Memon, Supported Tukde Tukde Gang, Spread lies against #CAA.Anti-Nationals should get Bullet not Biryani. #IStandWithAnuragThakur.”

Mr. Ravi’s comment on anti-CAA agitators is not an isolated case. Over the last month, the protesters have seen a barrage of similar responses by the BJP leaders in Karnataka.

In early January, BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy had said at a pro-CAA rally that those opposing the law should think of the “consequences” if the majority community hits the streets against them. A case has been booked against him in Ballari in this connection.

More recently, Chief Minister’s political adviser MP Renukacharya, also at a pro-CAA rally, said that Muslims were collecting weapons in mosques instead of praying, kicking off a row. He refused to apologise for his comments and said that he would not extend any special packages to the community. Revenue Minister R. Ashok too had argued that “anyone indulging in anti-national activities” should be shot dead.

Opposition leaders in Karnataka who have spoken in support of anti-CAA protesters have also been on the receiving end. Health Minister B. Sriramulu recently chastised former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for his “fondness for Pakistan” and said that he should settle in the neighbouring country. Mr. Kumaraswamy has been trolled extensively for his criticism of police action against anti-CAA demonstrators in Mangaluru, which left two people dead.

Following the spate of such comments, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel had advised ministers and MLAs of the party to focus on work and refrain from indulging in controversial comments.