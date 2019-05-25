Anti-incumbency and lack of trust in alliance created the perfect storm for Congress

A day after the general election results, several Congress leaders began a soul-searching exercise to rationalise the party’s worst ever performance in the Lok Sabha from Karnataka.

Apart from what is described as a “Modi wave” across the board, they cited many other reasons for the Congress’ poor showing — anti-incumbency against MPs, trust deficit between the coalition partners, the language used by Congress and JD(S) leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and an “uninspiring” campaign overall.

A few Congress leaders claimed that the party had not assessed the undercurrent against the incumbent MPs. Giving ticket to all incumbent legislators (except in Tumakuru) because of their clout in the party and not their winnability factor caused a “humiliating defeat” for the party, they said.

Two-time MLA K. Sudhakar spoke about that the lack of trust among workers of the JD(S) and Congress and the coalition’s “unimpressive campaign” on social and mainstream media to connect the youth and middle class. “Instead of benefiting from the alliance, the Congress suffered defeats. Workers of the two traditionally rival parties did not trust the alliance candidates and voted for BJP candidates,” he said.

Congress vice-president and former Minister B.K. Chandrashekar said the State party leadership had ignored the public’s comments on the coalition government. He said he had written to K.C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary in charge of the State, and party president Rahul Gandhi to hold a meeting of the KPCC executive committee to find ways to sort out the differences between the coalition partners. “But no meeting was convened,” he said.

Though the government was formed in the presence of a galaxy of regional and national leaders, relations between the coalition partners started souring soon after as former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took exception to the presentation of a fresh budget by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Moreover, in seats such as Kolar, MLAs did not support the party candidate, said a source close former Minister K.H. Muniyappa.

Mr. Chandrashekar also pointed to the lack of narratives to checkmate the BJP’s Hindutva agenda and the “20% corruption” campaign against the Kumaraswamy government. “A top-down approach tends to be bureaucratic, not democratic and motivational,” he said.

Furthermore, he asked whether the State Congress leadership would take moral responsibility for the party’s defeat.