Anti-cow slaughter Bill to beintroduced in next session

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to the enactment of cow protection legislation, Animal Husbandry Ministry Prabhu Chauhan said that the Bill prohibiting cow slaughter would be introduced in the coming session of the State legislature.
“We are determined to enacting a law banning cow slaughter. Similar legislation are already in force in many States, including Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Experts appointed by the government are studying those laws to draft a Bill for the State. The earlier Bill passed in the State legislature was sent back by the Union government. This time, it would not be like that as the BJP is in power both in the State and at the Centre,” he told media representatives in Kalaburagi on Thursday.
Animal ambulances
Mr. Chauhan said that the government would shortly procure 41 ambulances for attending to calls about animal taking ill and provide, at least, one for each district and 10 for Bengaluru. “We have launched Pashu Sanjeevani programme to give emergency animal healthcare services,” he said.
BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who was present, appreciated Mr. Chauhan’s initiatives for launching ambulance services for animals as well as announcing the government’s plans for the enactment of an anti-cow slaughter Act.
Legislators B.G. Patil, Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Basavaraj Mattimud, party leaders Baburao Chinhansur, Malikayya Guttedar, Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, Amarnath Patil, Ravi Biradar and others were present.
