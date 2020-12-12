Anti-cow slaughter Bill: OBC panel had raised concerns 10 years ago

The passage of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, in the Legislative Assembly, has brought a 10-year-old report submitted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, opposing a similar law proposed in 2010 to the limelight.

The commission had recommended that the State government withdraw the Bill, tabled back then also by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, arguing that it was “against the basic principles of Indian Constitution”, besides opining that it would affect socio-economic life of a majority of backward classes.

C.S. Dwarakanath, then chairman of the commission, had submitted the report in 2010, when the then BJP government had passed the Bill in the legislature. He submitted the report following a memorandum from activists who were worried about the impact of the law. However, it had not got the Governor’s assent and was shelved subsequently by the Congress government.

The commission, in its report, had said that the Bill takes away the basic right of people to choose their food and employment, guaranteed by the Constitution. It said backward communities, including Muslims, Christians, Bouddha, Pinjara, Nadaf, Chapparband, Jatagara, and others listed under category III-B of the backward classes, get necessary nutritious supplements from beef. The law takes away their access to essential protein at affordable prices.

A majority of the communities that rear cattle are backward castes – Lingayat (IIIB), Vokkaliga (IIIA), Kuruba, Idiga, Tigala, Devanga, Vishwakarma (IIA) and Golla, Uppara, and Besta (Cat-1). Talking of the strong penal provisions of the 2010 Bill against those selling cows knowing it could go to slaughterhouse, which is also a feature of the 2020 Bill, the report had said: “With this, the farming community, already facing many problems, will have to be at the mercy of government officials.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Dwarakanath said: “I stand by what I had commented in my report. Even now, the government has not thought about its implications on the farming community. A majority of the backward castes would suffer because of this law.”

Many beef-eating and selling people, who have already been facing trouble, fear that it could get worse if the latest Bill, passed in the Assembly, becomes law.

S. Raju, resident of Holenarsipur, said his family purchases beef once a week. “I cannot afford mutton, which costs around ₹750 a kg. However, beef is available for ₹200 to ₹250 a kg.”