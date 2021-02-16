Anti-cow slaughter Act notified in Karnataka

The controversial Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, was notified on Monday after it received the Governor’s assent on February 12.

The Act, whose preamble states that the aim is to provide for comprehensive legislation for the prevention of slaughter and preservation of cattle, had generated much political heat with the Congress and the Janata Dal (S) initially opposing it. However, the JD(S) came to the BJP government’s rescue by supporting it in the Legislative Council, where it was eventually passed.

The Act will replace the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 1964, which stands repealed.

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan on Monday asked officials of his department to concentrate on the production of meat from sheep and chicken to meet the demand with the new law in force. “I am also aware that farmers are letting go of male calves. The department officials will convince farmers to look after the calves at least for three months before they can bring them to the cow shelters,” the Minister said.