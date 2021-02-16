Anti-cow slaughter Act caused no harm to farmers: Minister

Prabhu Chavan says Congress is politicising the issue

A day after the controversial Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 was notified, Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan on Tuesday claimed that the Act has caused no harm to farmers but to the Congress which is ‘politicising’ the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru after a review meeting of his department, he said no farmer has approached the government with a complaint to the decision taken by the government to safeguard cattle. “Farmers are happy as we are protecting the cows. Only the Congress party is having a problem on the decision taken by us,” Mr Chavan said, in reply to a question on the lack of alternative steps taken on the difficulties of farmers for looking after their aged cattle following the ban.

‘Issue debated’

To a question on the allegations that the Act was notified without a proper debate, the Minister said the issue was debated for over three hours in the Legislative session. “The issue has been discussed but the Congress is now doing politics.”

Without elaborating on what the farmers were supposed to do with their aged cattle, following the ban, Mr. Chavan said, “All measures are being taken. We have around 188 private cow shelters in the State and the government will be funding these shelters to look after the aged cattle.”

No proposal from zoos

Mr. Chavan clarified that he has not received any representation seeking permission for the zoos to obtain beef as procuring alternative meat such as chicken and mutton for their carnivores had increased their expenditures since the ban. “So far, I have not received any communication on this. No zoo has approached me. If they approach me, it will be discussed and suitable steps will be taken.”

The Minister replied that the Uttar Pradesh model on safeguarding the cows will be replicated in the State too.

Earlier, in the meeting, the Minister sought the Police Department’s support in enforcing the anti-cow slaughter law effectively in the district. “The responsibility of the police has gone up with the Act. If his department and the police work together, illegal transportation and slaughter of the cattle in Mysuru district can be stopped,” he suggested.

He directed the officials to deploy one veterinary officer at each inter-state checkpost for stopping the illegal transportation from the State to the slaughterhouses in the neighbouring states.

He said the deputy commissioners in all districts had been told to clear “gomala” land from encroachments and take up cultivation of forage for the cattle.