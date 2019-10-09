Anti-corruption forum to take out rally today

Karnataka Brashtachara Virodhipade (KBV) will, in association with different labour unions, pro-farmer organisations and local organisations, take a protest rally here on Thursday.

KBV State president Srinivas said here on Wednesday that the rally was in protest against the anti-labour policies of the government, failure in tackling foods and against inadequate flood loss compensation to victims.

Both the State and Union governments have totally failed in resolving unemployment and other issues and have continued to dodge the people, he added.

Private firms are scaling down employee strength citing economic slowdown. But the government instead of taking steps to tackle this, is maintaining silence. A large number of youths from various parts of North Karnataka come to Dharwad for jobs at the Belur Industrial Area. However, industry managements have, without giving any concrete reasons, started sacking employees and in the last couple of months, over a thousand employees have lost their jobs, he said.

This apart, industries are not paying salaries regularly and are making employees work day and night. The government has eased doing business for industries by offering them land at throwaway price besides providing subsidies and other basic facilities. However, industries have started creating problems to local youths, he said. This region has suffered one of the worst floods in the recent past resulting in severe problems to lakhs of people, he said.

Many have lost their houses and land and are being rehabilitated at gruel centres. Unfortunately, the Centre has not responded positively to the grievances of the flood victims. The victims have not been given compensation nor basic infrastructure damaged due to floods have been restored, he said.

Farmers have incurred a huge loss and no crop compensation has been released to them. A large number of people would take part in the protest that would begin at Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha at 11 a.m. The protesters would stage a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, he said.