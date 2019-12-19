Anti-Corruption Bureau told to give number of complaints received, closed

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the State government to submit the number of complaints received since its establishment on March 14, 2016 and the number of complaints closed with relevant particulars.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Suraj Govindraj issued the directions during the hearing of public interest litigation petitions, filed in 2016 questioning the legality of the constitution of the ACB by the government by withdrawing the powers granted to the Lokayukta police to probe corruption cases.

The Bench also directed the ACB to give the number of cases forwarded by the Lokayukta police and the steps taken by the bureau on such cases, including whether any of the cases forwarded by the Lokayukta police was closed, if so then the details of the closed cases.

The directions were issued after the counsel for some of the petitioners contended that many complaints submitted to the ACB were closed without registering the first information reports (FIRs).

Earlier, questioning the constitution of the ACB, a counsel for the Karnataka Lokayukta contended that the State government, by creating the ACB, had created a fight between the Lokayukta police and the bureau. While pointing out that the ACB had refused to give a copy of a chargesheet sought by the Lokayukta police, the counsel said the ACB informed the Lokayukta that there was no need to give a copy of the chargesheet as per the Government Order.

While the Lokayukta police discharging duties under the supervision of the Lokayukta is an autonomous body without political interference, the ACB has to go before the government for approval before registration of the FIR, it was argued on behalf of the Lokayukta.

Further hearing was adjourned.