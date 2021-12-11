Anti-conversion Bill will come in the way of attracting investment: Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru

11 December 2021 23:33 IST

It is being done with an eye on Assembly polls, says KPCC president

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said his party would oppose the proposed anti-conversion Bill, arguing that it was aimed at targeting the Christian community.

Speaking to mediapersons after launching a membership drive of the party here, he said the anti-conversion Bill would come in the way of attracting investment and development of the State.

The Government had been attempting to undermine the contributions of the Christian community in education and other fields by proposing such a Bill, he alleged. The BJP Government was planning to introduce the Bill with an eye on the Assembly elections 2023. “In whatever form the Government introduces the Bill, we will oppose it,” the KPCC chief said.

Provisions to punish

The proposed Bill would have provisions to punish the accused involved in forced conversions and make a declaration before a magistrate ahead of religious conversions mandatory. The law would empower authorities to conduct a police inquiry, if needed, sources pointed out.

A couple of days ago, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development K.S. Eshwarappa hit out at Mr. Shivakumar, saying the BJP had decided to introduce anti-conversion Bill to preserve and protect Indian culture.

Earlier, Mr Shivakumar launched the membership drive through a virtual meeting with senior leaders. The membership drive was taken up from 2000 different locations in the state. AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders participated.