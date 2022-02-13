Anti-Conversion Bill to come before Council in this session

Amid row over wearing of Hijab by students in educational institutions that has engulfed the State, the Anti-Conversion Bill, which has been passed by the Legislative Assembly in Belagavi in the earlier legislature session, is scheduled to be brought before the Legislative Council for its approval this time. The Karnataka legislature is meeting from Monday and the session will be going on till February 25.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, had been passed in the Assembly amid opposition by the Congress during the Belagavi session while the Government had tried to introduce it in the Council, but decided against it at the last moment. In fact, the last day of the session saw an intense drama as the BJP government tried to introduce it though it did not have the majority. As both Opposition Congress, and BJP asked its members who had already left Belagavi to return to the House to ensure they had numbers if the Bill was introduced, finally the Government relented and announced that the Bill will not be introduced.

Since then, the election to 25 council seats from the Local Authorities constituencies has altered the House composition dramatically. While BJP had been dependent on Janata Dal (Secular) for passage of crucial Bills in Council during the last two years, the ruling party almost has the majority now. In the 75-member House, BJP has 37 members and is expecting recently elected Independent member Lakhan Jarkiholi to back the Government, providing the Government with a simple majority needed for the passage of the Bill.

Sources in the Council Secretariat said that the Secretariat has already received the Bill from Legislative Assembly, and tabling of the bill was dependent on the Government. “The Business Advisory Committee meeting where it would be decided on the tabling of the Bills, is also yet to be scheduled,” sources added.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said that the Government will table the Bill during the second half of the legislature session since discussion on it could become acrimonious. “We are confident of passage of the Bill in this session and Mr. Jarkiholi will vote in favour of the Bill,” BJP sources said.