Karnataka government to table anti-conversion Bill in this session

Special Correspondent BENGALURU
September 15, 2022 00:25 IST

The Karnataka Cabinet is learnt to have decided to table the anti-conversion Bill in the Legislative Council during the ongoing session.

According to sources, the Cabinet that met on Wednesday decided to bring the Bill in both the Houses of the State legislature to replace the Ordinance that is in force.

It may be noted that the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill that prohibits forced religious conversions had been adopted by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in December 2021. However, the Bill was yet to be brought before the Legislative Council where the ruling BJP lacked majority then.

Meanwhile, the government had taken the Ordinance route to give effect to such a legislation in May this year.

The Cabinet is also learnt to have cleared the tabling of the Karnataka Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill that seeks to increase the salary of the Lokayukta and the Upalokayukta and also appoint one more registrar to the anti-corruption body to handle the increasing number of cases.

According to sources, the Cabinet also gave the green signal for holding the election to the post of the Legislative Council Chairman next week.

