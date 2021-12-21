Karnataka

Anti-conversion bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy informed the Karnataka Assembly that the bill was being tabled as per procedure, and that it was brought in as an additional agenda, on December 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: File Photo

The contentious anti-conversion bill – The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 — was tabled in Karnataka's Legislative Assembly on December 21 amidst protests by the opposition Congress.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah argued that the Bill was being tabled ‘in stealth’ without giving adequate time for discussion, and it violates Article 25 of the Constitution.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy and Revenue Minister R. Ashok insisted that the bill was being tabled as per procedure, and that it was brought in as an additional agenda.

The draft of the bill was cleared by the Cabinet on December 20.

The bill envisages stringent provisions for forced or induced conversion. It prohibits conversion from one religion to another by ‘misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage’. It says that any aggrieved person, parents, brother, sister or any other person related by blood, marriage or adoption can file a First Information Report against such an act.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2021 4:06:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/anti-conversion-bill-tabled-in-karnataka-assembly/article38004159.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY