CM Bommai might introduce anti-conversion Bill during Karnataka legislature session

12 December 2021 18:25 IST

“No need to panic over this bill.”

The state government would probably introduce the anti-conversion bill in the winter session of the state legislature, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“Religious conversions are not good for the society. Conversions would lead to problems in a family. It would trap the poor and vulnerable sections of the society who could fall for the conspiracies of some vested interests. Hence the bill,” he said.

“The debate about the various facets of conversion and its impact on the society is not new. It has been going on since independence. Several states have introduced laws against religious conversion by force or inducements. In fact, the majority of people want a similar law in Karnataka. Officers of the department of law and parliamentary affairs are studying similar laws in various states. Then, they will prepare a draft and submit it before the state cabinet. If the cabinet approves of it, we will introduce the bill in the winter session,” he said. “It would aim at preventing conversion by force, fraud or inducement,” he claimed.

He said however, there was no need to panic over this bill. “Some groups have expressed apprehension that the proposed bill would not target any group or be misused by the police or other authorities for witch hunting. That would not happen. No one needs to worry about the bill,” the CM said.

“The bill would not affect anyone’s right to pray or follow rituals. Hinduism, Christianity, Islam and Sikhism are constitutionally recognised religions. There would be no objection or hindrance by anyone to religious practices,” the Chief Minister assured. “The bill is only aimed at preventing religious conversions by inducements,” he clarified.

Earlier in Bengaluru, the CM had spoken of the need for an anti-conversion law that would prevent conversion by force, fraud or inducement.