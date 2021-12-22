Anti-conversion Bill: Protest march in Bengaluru on December 22

Bengaluru

22 December 2021 02:31 IST

A coalition of 40 organisations will take out a protest march in Bengaluru from Mysore Bank Circle to Freedom Park on Wednesday, against the anti-conversion Bill.

Peter Machado, Archbishop, Archdiocese of Bangalore, said the Bill was an “onslaught that has come on the eve of Christmas”. He further said, “We will take it in our stride and pray for them too... The Government seems to be under pressure from certain groups to push their agenda.”

Commenting on the provisions of the Bill, the Archbishop said it was “all encompassing” and would affect the service provided by the community. “Any help or concession provided by any of our institutions working in the fields of education, health, senior citizen care, and orphanages, to any member not from the Christian community, can be construed as an inducement for conversion”.

Advertising

Advertising