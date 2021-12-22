Anti-conversion bill a ploy to divert attention, says Congress

The Congress has dubbed the Anti-Conversion Bill tabled in the Assembly as a ploy to divert public attention from the government’s ‘failure’ and create unrest in society.

KPCC spokesperson M.Lakshman lashed out at the BJP Government for introducing the bill and said it will not stand the scrutiny of the existing law and the Constitution. The Constitution provides for freedom to follow one’s religion and hence the bill was not necessary and the Congress was opposed to it, he added.

The BJP was targeting minorities and hence the bill has been introduced but it is also a ploy to divert public attention from genuine issues plaguing the society including the failure of the State Government which, he alleged, was steeped in corruption.

Mr. Lakshman said a similar bill was introduced in Gujarat but the High Court of the State has issued a stay and vowed that the Congress would repeal the bill if re-elected.

The Congress spokesperson also launched a broadside against BJP national general secretary C.T.Ravi and questioned his contribution either to his constituency or the State. Mr.Lakshman sought a list of his contributions and alleged that he was behaving as a spokesperson of Tamil Nadu on the Mekedatu project issue. “The BJP is bartering away the Mekedatu project for political gains in Tamil Nadu’’, alleged Mr. Lakshman.

He accused the Centre of meting out ‘’step-motherly treatment’’ to Karnataka and said the Congress was pressing for the project not for any political gains or with any ulterior motive but because the Mekedatu project will benefit the people of the State. Mr .Lakshman also said that the Congress will launch a padayatra from Mysuru to Mekedatu on January 9 to press for an early implementation of the project.