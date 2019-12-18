Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Prohibitory orders imposed across Karnataka till December 21

On the eve of protests planned by various groups across Karnataka against the Citizenship Act on December 19, Section 144 of the Cr. PC has been imposed across the State. It will be in force for the next three days (till December 21) and permission to hold protests and rallies have been denied, according to senior police officials.

Amar Kumar Pandey, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order), said ban orders had been imposed as the police were anticipating a law and order problem. “Hence, it was decided not to grant permission to hold any protest or allow people to congregate. Police officers have been asked to ensure that prohibitory orders are in place for the next three days depending upon the situation,” said Mr. Pandey.

Though several groups had already received police permission to hold peaceful protests on December 19, it’s unlikely that they would be allowed to hold any rallies. “We will take strict action against those who violate Section 144,” said Bhaskar Rao, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. “Bengaluru is the destination of choice for business, education, and investment and creating a law and order crisis on its streets would not be advisable,” he added.

The Bengaluru Police have also warned citizens not to share provocative messages on social media. Mr. Rao said the IT cell of the city police had been asked to monitor and take necessary action.