Anti-CAA stir: BJP trying to create wrong narrative, says Ibrahim

Accusing the BJP of trying to project that only Muslims are against CAA, NRC and NPR, former Union Minister and Congress leader C.M. Ibrahim has said that the BJP is deliberately trying to create a wrong narrative to make the stir against CAA look like a Hindu-Muslim issue.

“We see people from cross-sections of society are against CAA, yet the BJP is making every effort to project it as Hindu-Muslim fight,” he said.

Addressing presspersons on Saturday, Mr. Ibrahim said after having lost all communal issues such as Ram Mandir and triple talaq, the BJP was harping on CAA to give communal colour to the stir. Stating that the BJP planned to change the constitution to remove reservation given to Dalits, he wondered why all BJP MPs of the Dalit community were keeping quiet. “The constitution has given reservation to Dalits and not Muslims, therefore, if the Dalits wants to protect their future, they must raise voice against the BJP” he said.

Accusing the BJP of failing on all fronts of development, Mr. Ibrahim said that according to the CAG, the government had not given quality food and clothing to soldiers in Siachen. “PM Narendra Modi gives long speeches, but he never mentions promises of two crore jobs, bringing back black money from foreign banks, and ‘Acche din’ to people. All he talks of Kashmir, Pakistan etc. The BJP seems to be obsessed with Pakistan, which is why its keeps chanting only Pakistan all the time”,” he said.

Criticising a section of media for being biased and giving only news that favours the BJP, Mr. Ibrahim said that today, social media was disseminating truth to a large extent. “Unfortunately several mainstream media have become completely biased and giving false news, thankfully, at least social media is giving its job responsibly”, he said.

Congress leaders, Hamid Mushrif, S. M. Patil Ganihar and Mohammed Rafiq Tapal were present.