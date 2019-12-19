Anti-CAA protests: Many held in Mandya

A good number of people, mainly members of various progressive groups, were detained and released here on Thursday after they staged protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by defying the prohibitory orders.

The agitators, mainly leaders/members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), took a procession on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and staged a demonstration in front of Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue to voice their outrage against the CAA. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the NDA government to condemn the new law as well the police action against students at the Jamia Milia Islamia University. The police detained the agitators when they tried to block vehicular movement on the highway.