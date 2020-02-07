Anti-CAA protest meet in Hassan on January 8

The district unit of Ittehad-E-Millat will organise a protest meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Hassan on Saturday. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, retired Supreme Court judge V. Gopala Gowda and others are expected to address the gathering at Idgah Maidan on A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road.

Mohammed Anwar Sadi, a member of the organising committee, said at a press conference on Thursday that hundreds of people from across the district would take part in the protest meeting. Many organisations working for the welfare of Dalits and Christians are also expected to participate.

“The Act passed in Parliament is against the basic principles of the Constitution. The government is focussing on an unwanted law instead of giving attention to the burning problems of unemployment and economic crisis,” he said.

Among those set to take part in the event are former Ministers H.D. Revanna and U.T. Khader, legislator Rizwan Arshad, Urilinga Peddi Mutt seer Jnanaprakash Swami, and social activist Mahendra Kumar.

Nasir Hussain Rizvi, chairman of the committee, Farooq Pasha, advocate and others were present at the press conference.