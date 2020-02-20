Anti-CAA programme planned at Vijayapura on Feb. 24

After the mega anti-CAA programme held recently in Kalaburagi, now Vijayapura city is preparing for a similar event on February 24.

It is being organised by Bijapur Joint Action Committee which has planned to arrange a gathering of nearly two lakh people of eight districts of North Karnataka region. Several noted personalities will be attending the ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ (Save Constitution) programme.

“The event is being organised to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR. CAA is completely against the Constitutional aspirations,” To oppose CAA, while protest is taking place across the country we are extending solidarity with fellow protesters”, said Hamid Mushrif, activist and one of the organisers of the event.

Addressing press persons on Thursday, he said Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad; Communist leader Sitaram Yechuri; activist Swami Agnivesh; former Judge Gopal Gowda; former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha; actor Shatrughan Sinha; former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy; and seers of several mutts are scheduled to attend.

Srinath Pujari, Dalit activist, said that objective of the event is to protect the Constitution from elements that are determined to change it. People of different communities and religions would be participating, to show that the programme is not limited to any particular community.

Mohammed Rafiq Tapal ,who was also at the press conference, said the event is being held on a 50-acre land where around 10 acres is being reserved for women participants.

He said that over 1,000 volunteers would be working for the smooth conduct of the event. “We have conducted several meetings of representatives of districts such as Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, and Koppal for preparing for the event. They have agreed to arrange for people to be sent to the venue. The programme will be held on Kolhar road near Jumanal village. The event will begin at around 4 p.m. and will last till 9 p.m.”, he added.

Organisers Bhimshi Kaladgi, Prabhugouda Patil and Abdul Razak Horti were present.