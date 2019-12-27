Anti-CAA agitations dampening spirits at tourist spots in Mandya

Notwithstanding the withdrawal of prohibitory orders, the ongoing agitations to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been dampening the spirit of the tourism sector in Mandya district.

Being a major district with over 100 major tourism destinations, Mandya attracts nearly 12 lakh tourists annually. The arrivals have considerably declined ever since the anti-CAA agitations reached a peak after two persons were killed in police firing in Mangaluru.

Officials at tourist destinations in Mandya said people, mainly from neighbouring States, are avoiding visits due to continuous road blocks as well as out of fear. The Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary on the banks of the Cauvery has been facing the heat of the protests. The average daily tourist arrivals would hover between 3,500 and 4,000 during Christmas holidays. However, it has come down to a little over 2,000 now , said Puttamade Gowda, Deputy Range Forest Officer at Ranganathittu.

According to another senior forest officer, the collection from entry tickets and boating was ₹4.7 lakh on December 25 last year. But, it dropped to ₹3.78 lakh this year. Owing to a “sense of insecurity”, educational institutions have postponed their trips, he said.

The exact impact of the agitations on the tourism sector will be known only after December 31, said Harish, Assistant Director of Tourism, Mandya district. He told The Hindu on Friday: “Brindavan Gardens downstream Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) is also affected.” He said around 12 lakh people visit tourism spots in the district every year. Many of the major destinations are along the banks of the Cauvery and Shimsha.

Officials of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. pointed out that visitors to Brindavan Gardens had dropped by 8 to 10%.

According to the personnel at Brindavan Gardens and Ranganathittu, similar trends were observed in Mysuru and Hassan districts too. The ‘peak season’ ends from January 1, a senior officer at the summer palace in Srirangapatna said.

Prohibitory order

Meanwhile, Mandya district Superintendent of Police K. Parashuram said: “In order to prevent incidents of drowning, prohibitory orders will be in place at tourist spots such as Balamuri waterfalls, Muthathi and others on December 31”. Gaganachukki waterfalls, Kere Thonnur, Edamuri waterfalls, and bathing ghats on the banks of Cauvery and Shimsha are also expected to be closed to visitors on December 31 and January 1.