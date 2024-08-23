Anti-black magic law can be invoked when such acts are actually performed or an attempt is made to perform: HC

The provisions of the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017, can be invoked only when black magic is actually performed or at least an attempt is made to perform the act, said the High Court of Karnataka.

The Court made an observation in this regard while dismissing a complaint lodged by a man under the 2017 Act against him wife alleging that he found WhatsApp chats of his wife with her friend on performing black magic to eliminate him and his mother mobile.

What provision says

Referring to various provisions of the Section 3 of the Act, Justice M. Nagaprasanna said that Section 3(1) of the Act starts with the word ‘performing’ any inhuman, evict act and black magic, and hence there should be completion of an act of inhuman evil practice or black magic to launch criminal proceedings under this provision.

In the present proceeding, the Court said, “There is no act performed, neither an attempt to perform any of the ingredients of the Black Magic Act. The WhatsApp chats are completely vague. Therefore, the husband has undoubtedly indulged in a proceeding, as a counterblast to the registration of criminal case by the wife against him.”

The couple, who got married in 2018, had lodged complaints against each other. The wife had lodged complaint of dowry harassment against husband besides initiating proceedings for annulling the marriage and for custody of two children. The husband subsequently lodged a complaint with the police against his wife and her friend for alleged attempt to murder and for performing black magic solely on the basis of chats.

Relief to mother

While the Court has quashed the criminal case lodged by the husband against the wife, the Court refused to quash the dowry harassment case filed by the wife against the husband but gave relief to his mother, who was also arraigned as an accused in the case, by quashing the case against her.