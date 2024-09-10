ADVERTISEMENT

ANTHE 2024 across India next month

Published - September 10, 2024 10:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has launched the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2024.

Students from Class VII-XII can appear to claim 100% scholarships and cash awards to take up higher education in medicine or engineering.

The best five students will also get to visit to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, U.S.

ANTHE scholarship recipients will benefit from examinations like NEET, JEE, State CETs and scholarships like NTSE and Olympiads.

ANTHE 2024 will take place from October 19-27, 2024, in both online and offline modes, across 26 States and Union Territories.

ANTHE will be a one-hour test carrying a total of 90 marks and comprising 40 multiple-choice questions based on the grade and stream aspirations of students.

For Class VII-IX students, the questions will cover subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Mental Ability.

For Class X students aspiring for medical education, the questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mental Ability, while for engineering aspirants of the same class, the questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Mental Ability.

Similarly, for Class XI-XII students who aim for NEET questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, while for engineering aspirants, they will cover Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

ANTHE offline exams will be conducted on October 20 and 27, 2024 from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. at the over 315 centres of Aakash Institute. The online exams can be taken from October 19 to 27, 2024 anytime during the exam window.

Results will be declared on November 8, 2024, for Class X students, November 13, 2024, for Class VII to IX, and November 16, 2024, for Class XI and XII students.

The results will be available on ANTHE website, anthe.aakash.ac.in, said a release from the Aakash centre in Belagavi.

