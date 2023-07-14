ADVERTISEMENT

Antharanga’s 19th show of ‘Husband 360’ on July 16 

July 14, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bengaluru

 Play “Husband – 360”at K.H. Kala Soudha. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Team Antharanga, a Kannada theatre troupe founded by Uncle Shyam is gearing up to present the 19th show of its comedy play “Husband – 360”at K.H. Kala Soudha, Hanumanth Nagar, on July 16, at 7.15 p.m. 

Penned by Nagaveni Rangan and directed by Archana Shyam and Vijay Jois, the story revolves around a husband and his demanding wife. The plot is woven around weight loss and targets given by the wife to her husband to participate in a TV reality show. Laced with witty dialogues and a interesting storyline, the play has in the past won praise.  

The play is open to audiences of all ages. The tickets for the show are priced at ₹ 150 and are available at the box-office and on BookMyShow.  

