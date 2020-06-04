‘Antarjala Chetana Yojana will help increase groundwater level’

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa talking to reporters at Elebichhali village in Raichur on Thursday.

RAICHUR

04 June 2020 23:13 IST

Eshwarappa says project being taken up in partnership with Art of Living

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said that the State government is implementing Antarjala Chetana Yojana to help increase groundwater level to meet drinking water needs.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a component of the yojana in Raichur on Thursday, he said that the project is being implemented by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in partnership with Sri Sri Ravishankar Guruji’s Art of Living.

Under the project, groundwater will be increased by creating Krishi Hondas, Nalas, field bunds and achhukat development, tank and kalyani rejuvenation and rainwater harvesting. “This will help improve groundwater level which will recharge borewells to meet drinking water needs and irrigate dry land,” he pointed out. Under the guidance and supervision of water experts from Art of Living, the project would be implemented, he said and added that the general public should also contribute in increasing groundwater level by taking up rainwater harvesting.

Raja Amareshwar Naik, MP, Shivanagowda Naik, Shivaraj Patil, Basanagouda Daddal, Venkatrao Nadagouda, MLAs, and Adimani Veeralakshmi, president of the zilla panchayat, and office-bearers of Art of Living were present.

GP administrators

Mr. Eshwarappa said that administrators will be appointed to gram panchayats after a discussion in the Cabinet.

Talking to reporters at Elebichhali village in Raichur taluk after inspecting work to remove silt in tanks in Yergera, Bichhali and Nelahal villages in the taluk on Thursday, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the “we are ready for election but, if the Election Commission, which has to take a decision, is not ready due to COVID-19 pandemic, we will appoint administrators to gram panchayats.”

Asked about Congress leaders threatening to launch an agitation, he said that “Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, have no other work to do; therefore, they are talking about protests. They must know that the BJP is ready to face gram panchayat elections.”

He said that more work has been taking up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to help people during difficult times. “MGNREGA work is on in 5,800 gram panchayat limits out of the 6,021 gram panchayats and payment is reaching workers without any delay,” he added.