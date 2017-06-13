Ansari: Free media need of the hour

Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who launched National Herald’s commemorative publication ‘70 years of India’s Independence’ in the presence of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at a function here on Monday, said a free media was not only beneficial but necessary in a free society, and any attack on press freedom would result in jeopardising of citizen’s rights.

The State should not impede the free flow of information that would go a long way in protecting and promoting citizen’s rights. “When faced with unjust restrictions and the threat of attack, self-censorship in the media could have the opposite effect, aiding the covering up of abuses, and fostering frustration in marginalised communities.”

The Vice-President said the constitutional framework provides for required intervention by the State to ensure smooth working of the press and the society, but the laws provide that it should only be in the interests of the public at large.

“The media, if it is to remain true to its calling, has to do likewise”. “In an open society like ours, we need a responsible press to hold power to account. This is why freedom of the press under Article 19 (1)(A) of the Constitution is subject only to reasonable restrictions in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, public order, decency, contempt of court, defamation, and incitement to an offence.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it was heartening to note that Associated Journals Ltd. is reviving National Herald by launching its English website and resuming phased publication as a multimedia outlet, focussing primarily on a news presence in digital form.

Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who is on the Board of Directors of the newspaper, Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, and KPCC president G. Parameshwara were present.