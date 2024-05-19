Another twist to Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case with new audio leak

The Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case has taken another twist with a new audio going viral in which Congress leader L.R. Shivarame Gowda is purportedly heard trying to convince BJP’s Devaraje Gowda to distribute pen drives containing the obscene videos allegedly involving the Hassan MP.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the audio that led to a fresh political stir - the former Congress Minister is heard trying to convince Mr. Devaraje Gowda to “distribute the pen drives and pass on the blame for it on former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as a case of the latter wanting to promote his son.”

Convincing Mr. Devaraje Gowda to hand over all the videos pertaining to the case to him, he is heard saying: “Do not underestimate Mr. Kumaraswamy, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his family. The government is determined to ruin their lives. I am wondering why Mr. Deve Gowda has not committed suicide till now.” He is also heard telling Mr. Devaraje Gowda to not worry much about consequences of distributing pen drives. “What is wrong about sharing the videos?” he asks in the audio clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the BJP leader points out that it is not right to share the videos as it will affect the lives of the victims, the Congress leader is heard telling him that Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said in Chennai that Karnataka is not a safe place for women.

Mr. Devaraje Gowda on Friday alleged that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had offered him ₹100 crore to accuse Mr. Kumaraswamy of masterminding the circulation of pen drives.

JD(S) responds

Responding to the audio, the JD(S) made a serious allegation that the State Congress government had hatched a conspiracy to take away the life of Mr. Deve Gowda.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on social media, the JD(S) has said that the Congress government has systematically targeted Mr. Deve Gowda’s family with an intention to ruin their lives. “The latest audio has exposed the Congress’ true colours,” the party said.

Alleging that State Congress president Mr. Shivakumar is the “original owner of the pen drive factory,” the party accused him of leading the “sleeper cell” of pen drive distribution.

Four conspiracies

Alleging that Mr. Shivakumar and his “sleeper cell” have hatched four conspiracies, the regional party’s post said the conspiracies were aimed at bringing discredit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tarnishing the image and leadership of Mr. Kumaraswamy, breaking the JD(S)-BJP alliance and plotting to kill Mr. Deve Gowda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to Mr. Devaraje Gowda’s allegations that Mr. Shivakumar had offered him ₹100 crore for the pen drive distribution, the JD(S) statement said the latter had set up a team of four Ministers to carry out the whole conspiracy and to spread slander against Mr. Modi and Mr. Kumaraswamy.

JD(S) to protest against DKS and Shivarame Gowda today

Close on the heels of the audio clip going viral, the JD(S) has decided to hold a protest against Congress leaders D.K. Shivakumar and L.R. Shivarame Gowda in Bengaluru on Monday. According to a release, the JD(S) is holding such a protest to condemn the alleged derogatory remarks of Mr. Shivarame Gowda in the audio clip against former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. The JD(S) said such derogatory remarks had been made at the behest of Mr. Shivakumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.