Another treat for Mysuru’s theatre enthusiasts

14th edition of Niranthara Ranga Utsava, featuring five plays, begins from today

Niranthara Foundation, Mysuru, has come up with yet another theatre extravaganza for entertaining the theatre-loving audiences of Mysuru.

Curtains to the 14th edition of Niranthara Ranga Utsava will go up here on Wednesday. Volunteers had been carrying out a social media campaign as well as awareness drives for spreading the word about the annual show.

Through theatre music and folk songs, the volunteers are going around key locations of the city such as Kukkarahalli lake, the hub of walkers, and other places to highlight the USP of this year’s show.

From March 24 to March 28, Niranthara will stage plays at Ramagovind Ranga Mandira in Ramakrishnanagar.

The festival will take off with the staging of ‘Kudalasangama’ play by the team of Niranthara and directed by Suguna M.M. on Wednesday at 7 p.m. after the formal inauguration of the festival.

‘Kudure Banthu Kudure’, a production from Koshika team from Udupi, will the staged on day two. Rangayana Mysuru team will be presenting ‘Seetha Swayamvara’ play on March 26. ‘Kavigondu Kannadaka’, a production from Bengaluru Theatre Collective, will be staged on March 27. On the concluding day of the festival, Samasthi Group from Bengaluru will present ‘Kanthu’.

The festival is supported by the State Department of Kannada and Culture and the Union Ministry of Culture.

“For the last 14 years, Niranthara has been entertaining Mysuru’s theatre loving audiences. We have come again,” said Prasad Kundur of Niranthara Foundation, Mysuru.