Another theft in Hassan

Two bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold mangalsutra worth over ₹1.6 lakh from a woman near Handrangi village near Hassan on Monday. Thara, a resident of the village, in her complaint to the police, said when she had gone to get water from a tank near the house, two people approached her in the guise of filling a bottle. They snatched her mangalsutra weighing 36 grams and fled. The Dudda police registered the case.

There has been a rise in theft cases in Hassan district in recent days. Last week, miscreants took away valuables worth over ₹1.28 crore from a house in Hassan city. Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda has constituted teams to detect the important theft cases reported these days.