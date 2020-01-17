Another teacher in the dock for mocking student

Within days of a teacher in Ballari being suspended for allegedly sharing a video of a student struggling to pronounce a Kannada word, another teacher in Sakaleshpur is all set to be suspended on similar grounds.

In the video, which has been shared widely on social media, a student is seen struggling to pronounce the word “puliyogare.” The teacher is seen asking her to repeat it, even as her classmates burst into laughter mocking her wrong pronunciation.

When the issue was brought to the notice of Deputy Director of Public Instructions K.S. Prakash, he said the teacher was Nirvanappa, a physical education teacher at the Government Higher Primary School at Kabbinagadde in Sakaleshpur taluk.

“I am writing to the Block Education Officer of Sakaleshpur to suspend the teacher immediately,” he said.

Recently, when a video from Ballari district, where a student was beaten by the teacher for his wrong pronunciation, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar took serious note of the incident and ordered suspension of the teacher.