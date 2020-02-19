Another SSLC preparatory exam question paper leaked

With the question paper of the preparatory examination for Class 10 students being leaked the second day in a row on Wednesday, parents, students and principals have expressed concern about the final board examination scheduled to be held from March 27.

The question paper of the second language English paper was allegedly made available on social messaging platforms early Wednesday morning, two hours before the examination was to begin. On Tuesday, the mathematics paper was shared on social media just as the examination began.

However, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) said that there is no connection between the preparatory examination and the final board examination. While the board had provided question papers for 12,536 schools for the preparatory examination, the Headmasters’ Association had set question papers for 2,153 schools.

V. Sumangala, director, KSEEB said the preparatory examination had no connection with the main one. “The modalities of how the examination is conducted are different. The question papers are not sent to so many schools. For the board examination, we have stringent security measures in place,” she said. The preparatory examinations began on Monday and students have to appear for three more.

D. Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said this was a matter of concern as the students were relying on question papers as preparations for the exam. “Many coaching classes are in fact promising students that they will get question papers of the final examination as well. The morale of students who have prepared well is low. The board should take serious precautionary measures and ensure that none of the board examination papers are leaked,” he said.

The board is however collecting details of where these question papers were leaked so that a vigil can be kept in these places for the final examination. On Tuesday, the KSEEB had lodged a complaint at the jurisdictional police station about the leak.