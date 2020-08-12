Another single-day peak with 7,883 cases

A containment zone in Padmanabhanagar. A total of 2,802 positive cases were detected in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Bengaluru

12 August 2020 23:10 IST

With this, the total number of positive cases in State stands at 1.96 lakh

A total of 7,883 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Wednesday, which is the highest reported in a single day. With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 1.96 lakh.

The number of discharges on Wednesday stood at 7,034 and the total number of discharges so far is 1.12 lakh.

A total of 113 deaths were reported in the State on Wednesday. With this, the total number of patients who died due to COVID -19 stands at 3,510. Besides this, eight patients who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to other reasons.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, 701 patients out of the total 80,343 active cases are in intensive care units across the State. The total number of tests conducted on Tuesday crossed the 50,000 mark, with 53,326 tests done. Of these 27,250 tests are RT-PCR, while the remaining were rapid antigen tests.

While 2,802 positive cases were detected in Bengaluru on Wednesday, nine other districts reported over 200 cases.