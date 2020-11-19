Karnataka

Another shooting incident in Bijapur

One person was injured in a shoot out in Vijayapura on Wednesday night.

Unidentified miscreants fired on Paddu Rathod of Barakotri Tanda and he received injuries when he got into a fight with some youth near the public graveyard near the Zilla panchayat office.

He was shifted to a private hospital for treatment. He told the police that he was attacked by Tulsiram Harijan, leader of a rival gang and his associates.

SP Anupam Agrawal told journalists in Vijayapura on Thursday that a special team has been formed to crack the case.

Mahadev Sahukar Bhairagonda who was shot by his rivals a few weeks ago, is recuperating in a private hosptial.

A case has been registered at the Jala Nagar police station.

