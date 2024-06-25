GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Another sex abuse case registered against Suraj Revanna

Published - June 25, 2024 10:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Suraj Revanna

Suraj Revanna | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Holenarasipur Rural Police have registered a second case of sex abuse against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, accusing him of sexually abusing a man, on Tuesday. A resident of Holenarasipur taluk, who was until recently identified as a close associate of the JD(S) legislator, filed the complaint with the police.

During the pandemic

The complainant alleged that he was sexually abused by the accused three years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The police registered it under the Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

First case

In the first case, a youth from Arkalgud taluk alleged that the MLC sexually abused him and threatened him with murder at the accused’s farm house in Gannikada, Hassan district, on June 16. The case was registered on June 22. Following this, the State government handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Now, the second FIR is also expected to be handed over to the CID for further investigation.

Role reversal

Interestingly, the complainant of the second case, was also an accused in the first case filed against Suraj Revanna. He was accused of threatening the complainant with murder if he complained to the police against his leader, Suraj Revanna.

Not only that, the complainant in the second case filed a case with Holenarasipur Town Police alleging that two people, including the alleged victim in the first case, were ‘blackmailing’ the JD(S) legislator, on June 21. Later, he was absconding. However, within a couple of days, he switched sides. In his complaint, he stated that he was sexually harassed by the legislator. Besides this, he also alleged that Suraj Revanna forced him to file a case against the youth from Arakalgud accusing him of blackmailing the legislator.

