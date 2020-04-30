Another positive case in Davangere

Davangere district, which had recorded its third positive case on Wednesday, recorded another positive case on Thursday.

The new case is a 69-year-old man from Jali Nagar in Davangere who was admitted to the District Hospital with health issues on April 28. Considering his condition and symptoms his nose and throat swabs were sent to Shivamogga laboratory, which confirmed the infection on Thursday.

What has puzzled the district administration is that the man has no travel history. Consequent to him testing positive, nine members of his family have been quarantined in the district hospital and their nose and throat swabs have been sent for testing.

Meanwhile official sources have clarified that there is no connection between this and the case of the staff nurse who was found positive on Wednesday. Efforts were on to seal down the locality where the elderly man lived.