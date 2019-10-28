Another pelican dies at Kukkarahalli lake

Another pelican was found dead at Kukkarahalli Lake here on Monday. This is the second bird death reported since the last couple of days.

The carcass of the bird was found floating on the lake near the boating point. A pelican had died at the same spot on October 26.

Though bird flu has been ruled out unless confirmed by a competent laboratory, the Forest Department has sounded an alert and asked its staff to report any bird deaths they come across to the higher authorities.

Deputy Conservator of Forest K.C. Prashanth Kumar told The Hindu: “We are on alert and taking precautions. The viscera samples with regard to the second bird death had been sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru for the tests. We are expecting the reports on both the samples this week.”

The authorities were reluctant to comment on the cause for deaths unless it was certified by an authorised agency or a laboratory. “Nothing can be commented on the cause at this stage. We are awaiting the lab reports. The successive deaths could also be acoincidence.”

Meanwhile, the staff at the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Srirangapatna, and lakes in and around Mysuru, especially the Karanji Lake, Lingambudhi Lake that attract migratory birds have been asked to keep a close watch on the health of birds and report bird deaths, if any.

Mr. Kumar said: “As of now, no bird deaths had been reported elsewhere other than Kukkarahalli Lake. But we have taken precautionary measures and our staff has started surveying the water bodies where the birds flock.”

Acting on the reports of bird deaths at the lake, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board collected water samples from the lake for lab analysis on Monday. The lake seems to have been contaminated and it is deprived of freshwater.