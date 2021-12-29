Karnataka

Another Omicron case in Mysuru

An African student of the University of Mysore here tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This is the second case of Omicron in Mysuru. The first case is of a nine-year-old child who returned from an overseas trip, a few days ago.

District Health Officer K.H. Prasad told The Hindu that the student tested positive on her return to Mysuru. The student is asymptomatic and has been isolated in hospital, he added.

Dr. Prasad said the student’s contacts are being traced and all of them would be subjected to genome sequencing.


