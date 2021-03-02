‘Another lockdown not warranted’

Although there was no such situation that could force another lockdown, people should be cautious about the second wave of COVID-19 infections, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K. Sudhakar has said.

He was inaugurating the State-level vaccination drive for citizens above the age of 60 years and persons in the age of 45 to 59 years with co-morbidities at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district on Monday.

The Minister said that already the third phase of inoculation drive had been launched in the nation and in Karnataka, 270 inoculation centres had been set up. “The State has around 50 lakh senior citizens and 16 lakh persons with co-morbidity,” he said.

The Minister clarified that there was no such situation as to force another lockdown in the State but the people had been asked to be more cautious to avoid any such situation. Speaker of Legislative Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, chairman of Bio-Diversity Board Ananth Hegde Ashisara and others were present.