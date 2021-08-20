Karnataka

Another hotel opened in Hubballi

The hospitality industry in the region now boasts another addition in the form of Cubix Hotel. The launch of the hotel was announced on Thursday. Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, managing partners Vinay Burbure and Venkatesh Kabadi said that the hotel on Airport Road had all the facilities found in premium segment hospitality industry.

Spread over 70,000 sq. ft, the hotel has banquet halls and a marriage hall, 45 AC guest rooms, lawn and fine dine facilities. It had a lawn and parking for 100 cars.


