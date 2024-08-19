ADVERTISEMENT

Another history-sheeter shot in the leg as he attacks policemen in Hubballi

Published - August 19, 2024 08:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Two police personnel suffer injuries, admitted in KIMS Hospital

The Hindu Bureau

Adding to the recent tough actions of the police against rowdy elements, a history-sheeter who tried to attack policemen and escape has been shot in the leg in Hubballi. Two police personnel have suffered injuries in the incident.

The incident happened when the policemen went to arrest the history-sheeter in connection with a lethal fight between two gangs in Kasabapet Police limits in Hubballi late on Sunday night.

A man identified as Javoor Bepari suffered grievous injuries in the fight and the policemen admitted him in KIMS Hospital.

Subsequently, based on a tip-off, the policemen reached Budarashingi on the outskirts of Hubballi for arresting history-sheeter Aftab Karadigudda. However, when Aftab attacked the police personnel and tried to escape, Police Inspector Raghavendra Hallur shot him in the leg.

Police personnel Raju Rathod and Palayya, who were injured in the attack, have been admitted in KIMS Hospital. The accused is also in the same hospital.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar, who visited the hospital, told presspersons that two groups clashed on Sunday night resulting in grievous injuries to Javoor Bepari.

Both groups filed police complaint accusing the other of attacking them and the police arrested seven people the same night itself. However, when the policemen went to Budarashingi to arrest Aftab, he attacked them and the inspector had to shoot him in self-defence, he added.

