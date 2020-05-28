Another false COVID-19 positive case

One more case of false COVID-19 positive has been reported in Chikkamagaluru. A pregnant woman of Tarikere, who tested positive on May 19, has been discharged as the subsequent five tests showed a negative result.
Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam told mediapersons on Thursday that her five samples were tested at different laboratories including one at National Institute of Virology in Bengaluru and all tested negative. Her primary contacts were also subjected to tests twice and they all turned out to be negative. “We have discharged her and her contacts. The containment zone has also been disbanded”, he said.
This is the second such case reported in the district. A medical officer of Mudigere taluk, who tested positive on May 19, was discharged later as six subsequent tests of his samples showed a negative result.
New cases
Three new confirmed cases were reported in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday. One among them is a returnee from Delhi and two others had just returned from Maharashtra. The total number of positive cases in the district is 14 and all of them had a travel history to different States.
